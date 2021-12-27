CADILLAC — After deliberating for roughly two hours in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court, a jury found a 32-year-old Cadillac man guilty of multiple weapons offenses stemming from a May incident in Cherry Grove Township.
Adam John Zawacki was found guilty by a jury of three weapons charges including discharge from a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of a firearm for his connection with an incident on May 26 in Cherry Grove Township. The jury, however, found Zawacki not guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm and brandishing a firearm in public.
In November, Zawacki was sentenced to between 22 months and five years in prison with 166 days credit and between 22 months and four years in prison with 166 days credit for guilty pleas to carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, a 9mm pistol, respectively. The sentence was related to the May 26 case and a previous plea he accepted.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corry Wiggins said Zawacki was allowed to withdraw his plea because the court exceeded a previously agreed upon sentencing agreement. As a result, Wiggins said the case went to trial.
Around 6:30 p.m. May 26, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Cadillac Police Department all converged on the location after reports of shots fired to Wexford County Central Dispatch. A May press release from the MSP said a 63-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, all from Cadillac, were fighting with a 32-year-old Cadillac man, later identified as Zawacki, over a 9mm handgun.
Police said at the time of the incident that MSP troopers arrived on the scene of the Cherry Grove Township cabins around 6:25 p.m. to find one of the other Cadillac men had pinned down the 32-year-old suspect.
He said preliminary information showed the 36-year-old man was approached by Zawacki after the 32-year-old saw him near his ex-girlfriend’s cabin. Police said that is when the 32-year-old pulled out the handgun and the victim told Zawacki not to point the gun at him. A struggle ensued and several rounds were fired, but not necessarily at anyone, according to police.
At that point, police said two other men living in nearby cabins came out to assist the 36-year-old and when police arrived, they had Zawacki subdued and were holding him down. Troopers detained all four men until they could piece together what had happened.
Zawacki was arrested and taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital to be checked for injuries and the 42-year-old had bite marks on his fingers from the altercation. The 42-year-old, however, refused medical attention, police said.
At some point in the struggle, the ex-girlfriend came out of her cabin and picked up the handgun to remove it from the incident to keep someone from using it.
When Zawacki is sentenced in the next four weeks, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon for the discharge from a vehicle offense, while he faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines and mandatory forfeiture of a weapon for the concealed weapon conviction.
Wiggins said he was thankful for the response of law enforcement and the acts by Zawacki on May 26 were inexcusable.
“The harm that Mr. Zawacki put everyone in was inexcusable and thankfully no one was shot and killed,” he said. “Eleven rounds were discharged and no one was hit.”
