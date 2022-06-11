LAKE CITY — A 24-year-old Cadillac man is awaiting sentencing in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court after a jury of his peer found him guilty of multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Austin Payne Dewitt was found guilty of six counts of third-degree CSC, person 13 to 15, by jury. Two additional counts of third-degree CSC, person 13 to 15, were dismissed after all the testimony was heard, and a motion of directed verdict was granted by the court.
A motion for a directed verdict is a motion asking the court to issue a directed verdict. This motion is made before a case is submitted to the jury and argues that no reasonable jury could find for the opposing party. Either the plaintiff or the defendant may make this motion.
Before the reading of the jury’s verdict, they deliberated for an hour and 10 minutes before reentering the courtroom to conclude the one-day trial. The charges stemmed from Dewitt’s connection with an incident occurring on or between April 1, 2021, and April 23, 2021.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said the conviction shows his office takes these types of cases seriously. He also said assistant prosecutor Warren Wahl, with the assistance of law enforcement, obtained the six guilty jury convictions. He also said the victim and witnesses did a great job during a difficult trial process.
At his July 15 sentencing, DeWitt faces up to 15 years in prison for each of his CSC convictions.
