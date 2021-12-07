Jury finds Cadillac man guilty of multiple CSC offenses

CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Cadillac man is awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court of multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses.
Kyle Lee Nyberg was found guilty by the jury of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older, for his connection with incidents occurring in 2012 until the beginning of 2018 in Manton. He also was found guilty by the jury of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with incidents occurring in 2012 until December 2016 in Manton.
The jury, however, did not find Nyberg guilty of a second count of first-degree CSC connected with the second case file.
With the convictions, Nyberg faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison for the first-degree CSC conviction. He also will be subject to mandatory lifetime monitoring on the sex offender’s registry and mandatory AIDS and STD testing.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the first-degree CSC conviction case and it will be determined by Judge William Fagerman at sentencing if he will be sentenced as a habitual offender.
Wexford County Clerk Alania Nyman said the jury started deliberating at 9:40 a.m. Thursday and returned with their verdicts on both files at 1:47 p.m. Sentencing was not scheduled as of Friday and likely won’t be until sometime later this month or after the first of the year.
The trial was a long time coming as Nyberg was previously scheduled three times to stand trial, but had those trials adjourned.
In October 2020, the trial was adjourned due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Nyberg also was scheduled to have his trial start with the seating of a jury in late July, but that never happened because it was adjourned the day before due to a family emergency in the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office.
Finally, the trial was again supposed to happen in September but complications with COVID-19 caused it to be delayed a third time.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said this case was a victim of the pandemic due to the number of times it had to be adjourned, which also was troubling for the victims in this case. Wiggins said because they had to relive the painful memories of their sexual assault during trial prep, it was tough for them to go through it multiple times.
“It was a long time coming but in the end, the jury determined it was worth the wait because we got a favorable result and they believed the victims,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins said Nyberg is facing similar charges in Grand Traverse County involving the same victims when he lived there.
Wexford Missaukee Public Defender’s Office Chief Assistant Public Defender Nate Karnes represented Nyberg and he had no comment regarding the jury’s verdict.
Nyberg originally entered a plea of not guilty in February 2020 to a charge of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2015-Dec. 31, 2015 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
He also entered a not guilty plea in February 2020 to a second count of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2017-Dec. 31, 2017 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to that charge.
The habitual offender enhancement was due to previous convictions of police officer assault, resist or obstruct in January 2006, attempted first-degree child abuse and failure to comply with the sex offenders registry both from February 2000.
The dates of the incidents were amended during the trial.
