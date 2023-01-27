CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man recently was found guilty by a jury in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court of two felony offenses stemming from an incident late last summer.
Justin Marshall Mongar was found guilty by the jury of two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Cadillac. The offense is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines. At sentencing, the court could decide to sentence him as a fourth-offense habitual offender, which would enhance the potential penalty to up to 15 years in prison.
The jury deliberated for 35 minutes before coming back with its verdict during the one-day trial, according to Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman.
Mongar was charged in September with the two felonies in Wexford County’s 84th District Court. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13.
