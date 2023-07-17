CADILLAC — A Wexford County 28th Circuit Court jury found a 47-year-old Cadillac man guilty of lesser charges for his part in a methamphetamine-related crime.
The jury deliberated for nearly two hours before coming back in the courtroom with its verdict against Victor V. Goulette. They found Goulette guilty of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine within a school zone for his connection with incidents on March 8 and March 9 in Cadillac.
The jury, however, found Goulette not guilty of the more serious charges of delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
When he is sentenced in the next four to six weeks, he faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000 for the possession of methamphetamine offense and up to 40 years due to second or subsequent offense notices that were added to the charges but not deliberated on by the jury.
He also has a habitual offender second offense enhancement that the court could sentence him under. Goulette, however, could not be sentenced with the habitual offender enhancement, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times, and the second or subsequent offense notice by the court. The court has to choose one or the other at sentencing.
A sentencing date was not set as of Friday.
