Jury finds Cadillac man not guilty of shooting at deputies, fleeing and eluding

BALDWIN — A jury last week ruled that Randy Lee Smith was not guilty of six charges brought against him in connection with an incident in 2019 involving a vehicular pursuit and gunshots fired at Lake County Sheriff’s deputies.
The charges included two counts of assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, fleeing police and felony firearms.
Smith had previously been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the same incident but in March, he withdrew those pleas after the Michigan Court of Appeals found “there was no adequate factual basis for the guilty pleas.”
With the jury’s verdict returned in Smith’s favor, the 36-year-old Cadillac man will be released from police custody — a free man.
The Cadillac News reached out to Smith’s attorney, John Beason, for comment on the verdict and to get in touch with Smith but did not hear back by press time.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said he believes the argument of the defense that Smith was under duress at the time of the incident in 2019 was enough to sway the jury to find him not guilty based on reasonable doubt.
Smith contends that he never shot at deputies and actually attempted multiple times to prevent his co-defendant, Cody Haner, from doing so. Haner also contended that he never shot at police but footage from the deputy’s cruiser shows someone shooting out the vehicle window.
Haner was unavailable for testimony at Smith’s trial.
“They’re the only people who know what happened that day,” said Cooper, who added that given the unavailability of Haner during the trial, his ability to prosecute the case was significantly hindered.
“It’s pretty unique circumstances,” Cooper said. “I don’t think I could have done anything differently.”
On July 19, 2019, around 4:30 a.m., Lake County Deputy James Buscaino tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Buick Terraza minivan in the area of State Road and 64th Street in Chase Township for moving violations. Inside the vehicle were Smith and Haner.
“After making the turn the vehicle slowed down, almost to a complete stop ...” Buscaino wrote in his report on the incident. “At this time I observed the passenger lean back out of the passenger side window and fire approximately (four) more shots. Should be noted that I observed the first muzzle flash I leaned down below my dash and heard several more shots after. After later reviewing the in car camera footage, there were at least (five) muzzle flashes during this shooting.”
Buscaino, along with Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Timothy Keena, pursued the vehicle. The deputies did not fire back at the vehicle and after several miles lost sight of it and the pursuit ended. The deputies were not injured during the pursuit.
After their eventual arrest, both Smith and Haner were arraigned in Lake County on seven charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count each of accessory after the fact to a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, fleeing police and felony firearms.
Smith claimed he was pressured into accepting the guilty pleas by his former attorney and his mother.
Haner previously pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine years in prison.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin described the end-result of the Smith trial as a “travesty of justice” and blamed Cooper for what he believes was an inadequate prosecution.
“He’s totally incompetent to do the job,” Martin said. “Two of my deputies were shot at during a vehicular pursuit and he can’t get one conviction on six charges. I’ve been elected to make sure we do our jobs and I can’t do that if we don’t get backup from the prosecutor’s office. I don’t know what else we could have done in this case.”
Cooper said that to describe the prosecution as “incompetent” was unfair, given the complexity of the case.
“The prosecutor has to use the facts and the evidence in a case,” Cooper said. “And the facts aren’t clear in this case.”
For one thing, Cooper said the strategy of the prosecution when Smith and Haner were originally charged was to use testimony from Smith against Haner. Since at no time did Smith admit to firing at police, Cooper said his initial plea to reckless discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle was overturned, although given their strategy for treating Haner as the primary defendant in the case, he still doesn’t think the plea was inappropriate.
“We wanted to hold (Smith) accountable even though he was willing to cooperate against Haner,” said Cooper, who added that since Haner already was in prison when Smith’s plea was overturned, they lost almost all their leverage in prosecuting Smith.
From the beginning, Smith has maintained that Haner was the one who shot at police; later on, he also claimed that he feared for his life, which is why he didn’t pull the vehicle over or turn himself in to police afterward. Smith also testified during the trial that both he and Haner were high on methamphetamine at the time of the incident.
To establish credibility in Smith’s claim that he was in fear for his life, the defense brought in a witness that testified in regard to past instances of intimidation, aggression and domestic violence on the part of Haner.
Cooper said he believes the duress defense swayed the jury on all the counts, even fleeing and eluding, which given Smith’s admission to being the driver of the vehicle appeared on the surface to be indefensible.
“I think the jury wrapped all the charges into one idea,” Cooper said. “The verdict is disappointing but we have to respect the jury’s decision. The jury has a tough job: proof beyond a reasonable doubt is a high bar. They did the best they could and I appreciate and respect the decision they made because they went through the process.”
