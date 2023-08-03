CADILLAC — A 57-year-old Harrietta man is awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty of a single methamphetamine-related offense.
Jackie Elwin Todd was found guilty during his one-day trial of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 23, 2022, in Harrietta. Once the prosecution and defense rested, and jury instructions were given, it took the jury approximately 67 minutes to reach its verdict, according to Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman.
The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000, but there is a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice that is attached to the charges but was not considered by the jury. If the court chooses to sentence Todd on the second or subsequent offense notice he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines, while he faces a potential life sentence if he is sentenced under the habitual offender enhancement.
Todd should be sentenced in the next few weeks.
