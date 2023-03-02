LAKE CITY — A 37-year-old Lake City man was found not guilty by a jury of his peers after a one-day trial connected to an alleged methamphetamine-related offense in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Ross Michael Todd was found not guilty of a single count of possession of methamphetamine for his alleged connection with an incident on Oct. 19, 2021, in Forest Township. He was originally charged with the methamphetamine-related offense and a habitual offender third offense notice during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
The jury deliberated for 25 minutes, from 3:05 to 3:30 p.m. during the Feb. 21 trial, before coming back with its not guilty verdict.
