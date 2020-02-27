Jury finds Mesick man guilty of weapons, driving offenses

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Mesick man was found guilty of weapons and multiple driving offenses by a jury of his peers Thursday in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
After closing arguments, Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said the jury deliberated for roughly 30 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict on all five counts against Morgan Leigh Clark including carrying a concealed weapon, a .357 Ruger handgun, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered vehicle and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title.
The charges stemmed from Clark’s connection with an incident on Nov. 2 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the weapons charge, but the jury doesn’t determine guilt on those charge enhancements, which will be decided by the judge at sentencing, Nyman said.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said with the enhancement Clark faces up to 7.5 years in prison on the weapons charge.
He said the incident in question occurred during the early morning hours when troopers from the Michigan State Police conducted a traffic stop on Boon Road. While stopping the vehicle, Elmore said troopers saw “furtive gestures and swerving.‘
Upon stopping the vehicle driven and owned by Clark, Elmore said the troopers discovered the license plate he had on his Honda Civic belonged to a Toyota Corolla owned by someone else. They also observed a revolver partially hidden under a front seat and after searching the vehicle troopers discovered a loaded and unregistered .357 revolver, according to Elmore. At that point, Elmore said Clark admitted it was his and that he did not have a concealed pistol license.
The incident in November, however, wasn’t the first time Clark was in trouble for this type of crime, Elmore said.
“In March 2019, while being charged with carry concealed weapon, he pled to a reduced charge of unlawful possession of a firearm,‘ Elmore said. “He was sentenced to 30 days (in jail). He apparently did not learn his lesson.‘
Clark will likely be sentenced sometime in March.
