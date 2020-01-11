Jury finds North Carolina man guilty of possession of meth

CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Jacksonville, North Carolina man was found guilty by a jury of his peers for his part in a drug possession case and trial.
Jonathan David Cook was found guilty by the 12 jurors of possession of methamphetamine after less than an hour of deliberation in 28th Circuit Court. The possession charge also included a second or subsequent offense notice, but the jury did not deliberate on that. Whether that comes into play will be determined by 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman at sentencing. With the second or subsequent offense enhancement, Cook faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on Sept. 24 in Cadillac.
Cook's defense attorney William Barnett said while after the jury's verdict was given he was disappointed in the outcome but respected the jurors' efforts. He said the matter was "cut and dried" and it only made it to trial mostly due to the prosecutor's office strict policies on pleas for drug cases.
"The sad part is we have a convicted criminal defendant, who is addicted to controlled substances, looking at 20 years in prison for being in possession of two small empty jeweler baggies containing leftover dust particles that the State needed a scientist to extract the incriminating evidence from," Barnett said.
Barnett said the two baggies were found with other trash in Cook's backpack. He also said his defense strategy at trial was his client had a "lack of knowledge" of the possession because the controlled substance had been "used up" and the empty baggies were not known to the defendant to still contain anything illegal.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore is taking a very strict approach for all drug cases and although he sometimes disagree with his approach as a defense attorney, Barnett said he is sure the general public would not agree with him.
"Setting that aside, treatment for addiction is not readily available in this community and until that happens, draconian convictions like this are going to continue," he said. "The only solace we have is Judge Fagerman will be our sentencing judge. I trust his sentences and his long history of fairness to all involved."
Elmore said when the incident occurred on Sept. 24, officers from the Cadillac Police Department approached a vehicle with two passengers and a driver around 10:40 p.m. on Wheeler Street. One of the male passengers was arrested on outstanding warrants while the female passenger was released after being searched.
Elmore said a search of a backpack belonging to Cook, who was the driver, produced the small baggies containing a small amount of methamphetamine. It was for that reason the jury convicted Cook.
"The defense argued the amount in the baggies was insufficient; however, when the jury asked the court for clarification on if a specific amount was required, the judge properly instructed them that under the law, any amount constituted a crime," Elmore said.
A typical hit of methamphetamine may be as little as a fifth or quarter of a gram and his office will continue to aggressively prosecute the delivery, possession, and use of the drug, according to Elmore.
"It is not a victimless crime. It endangers the user and community. We offer first offenders alternatives to give them a second (chance); however, Mr. Cook is a repeat offender," Elmore said. "We truly want to see everyone struggling with addiction to get help. Unfortunately, some take longer to learn their lesson."
