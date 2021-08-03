CADILLAC — Jury selection in the trial of Randy Lee Smith is slated to begin this Tuesday, with actual proceedings beginning as early as Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier this year, Smith pleaded not guilty to several felony charges related to an incident in 2019 involving a vehicular pursuit and gunshots fired at deputies.
Smith had previously been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the same incident but in March, he withdrew those pleas after the Michigan Court of Appeals found “there was no adequate factual basis for the guilty pleas.”
Smith contends that he never shot at deputies and actually attempted multiple times to prevent his codefendant, Cody Haner, from doing so.
The Cadillac News reported that on July 19, 2019, around 4:30 a.m., Lake County Deputy James Buscaino tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Buick Terraza minivan in the area of State Road and 64th Street in Chase Township for moving violations, deputies said. Inside the vehicle were Smith and Haner.
The vehicle did not pull over and fled at a high rate of speed. Buscaino, along with Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Timothy Keena, pursued the fleeing vehicle. During the pursuit, multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle at these deputies, law enforcement said.
The deputies did not fire back at the vehicle and after several miles lost sight of it and the pursuit ended. The deputies were not injured during the pursuit.
After their eventual arrest, both Smith and Haner were arraigned in Lake County on seven charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count each of accessory after the fact to a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, fleeing police and felony firearms.
Smith claimed he was pressured into accepting the guilty pleas by his former attorney and his mother. He also claimed that he was in fear for his life during the time of the chase, which is why he didn’t stop the vehicle when he was at the wheel.
Haner previously pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine years in prison.
With Smith’s pleas withdrawn, Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said the case essentially returned to square one. In April of this year, Cooper brought the same charges against Smith as he did originally. The only original charge that wasn’t bound over to circuit court was accessory after the fact.
If convicted of the most serious charges, Smith faces up to life in prison.
