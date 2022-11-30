CADILLAC — There are recreational opportunities abound in the northwest Michigan region, but those who venture into the woods without a plan could end up the subject of a search and rescue.
Several law enforcement agencies local to the Cadillac area staff a K-9 team that can be utilized to uncover drugs, bombs and missing persons. Dogs that are trained specifically for K-9 will be able to adapt to any number of search and rescue scenarios, but there are precautions recreators can take to expedite their own recovery.
Michigan State Police Cadillac Post Trooper and K-9 Handler Matt Unterbrink said it’s more common this time of year to be faced with search and rescue missions for lost hunters, especially downstate visitors who may be unfamiliar with the land.
People often get turned around in the woods while going to and from their deer blind, and if they’re without cell service — or without a phone at all — they could end up stranded. But if and when they do have access to working technology, Unterbrink said they should take every opportunity to alert friends and family to their location.
“I always tell people, when you go out, and you decide to go hunting, make sure that you tell people where you’re going, and nowadays, it’s pretty simple,” he said. “You can get to your deer blind, and you can drop a pin off your phone, and you can send it to somebody else, or share your location on your phone.”
Typically, hunters return right around dusk, so if the sun has already set and a loved one hasn’t been in touch for a few hours, that could mean it’s time to contact local law enforcement. Unterbrink said friends and family of the missing individual shouldn’t wait to reach out if they think something is wrong. All too often, people will start an investigation themselves, which could pose a problem for rescue dogs by spreading multiple human scents throughout the search area. It also delays search time.
Once the K-9 unit has been called to the scene, Unterbrink said he starts with the last known location of the missing person, which in the case of a hunter would be their deer blind. Then, the dogs are put into action.
Osceola County Undersheriff and K-9 Handler Jed Avery said the training for search and rescue dogs is vigorous. They prepare their canines for every possible weather condition and landscape variance, though some are more difficult to navigate than others. Both Avery and his K-9 unit counterpart Lt. Mark Moore took on the task of training their own dogs Ryker and Chase, and the process is broken down into two search methods: human odor and ground disturbance.
Similar to other forms of dog training, Avery said Ryker and Chase were trained using a reward system of treats. To train for ground disturbance tracking, Avery will first walk a path into the staged search area, tearing up vegetation along the way to release the odor of freshly broken grass and other brush. Then, every so often, he’ll lay down a treat, indicating to the dog that if he continues to follow the broken ground, he’ll be rewarded.
At the same time, the dogs will be trained to detect and track human odor, so they begin to associate the smell with the ground disturbance. Avery and Moore avoid training Ryker and Chase to track their own scent, or the scent of officers they may come in contact with, so it’s always a unique odor, just like it would be in an actual search.
The speed with which a person can be found depends mostly on the elements. For instance, Avery said it’s much easier to track in the evening, because UV rays can kill human odor.
However, if the rescue is being done in the snow, it might obstruct a person’s scent. It also creates more danger for the missing individual by putting them at higher risk for hypothermia due to possibly extended search time. Wind can also be a factor in rescue speed, because high gusts can redirect scent.
Unterbrink said he’s found the snow to be helpful at times, because it can preserve footprints. He said, in his experience, K-9’s greatest obstacle is more so potential time delay than poor weather. In addition to leaving behind footprints, Unterbrink said it could be helpful for hunters to bring along a pack of glow sticks to track their path as they traverse the woods.
It’s not every day that the search and rescue team is called out to a task, so it’s crucial that the dogs receive consistent training to stay prepared.
“We’re teaching the dogs to follow human scent and ground disturbance, so it’s just a process that you have to continue to work with them,” Moore said. “You’re asking them to try to find a person. It’s sort of like hunting dogs, but that’s their instinct, and we’re teaching them to find humans.”
Hunters and other recreators who become lost are encouraged to stick to one spot and avoid moving around. Moore said it’s pertinent that a lost person find immediate shelter, especially in the cold, but if they stray too far, their scent will only be spread further. They may also be walking away from the search and rescue team without knowing it.
In many cases, efficient search and rescue is the difference between life and death. Across a decade plus of K-9 handling experience, Moore has seen a few cases where the missing individual is found too late. Before people leave their homes for the woods, Moore recommends that they stay equipped with a flashlight, fire starting tools and a fully charged cell phone to avoid a life-threatening circumstance.
Moore said search and rescue’s importance to the community goes beyond cases of lost recreators. The Osceola County Sheriff’s department encounters cases of missing dementia and Alzheimer’s patients quite consistently. These individuals are usually wandering away from their homes out of confusion, and they’ll sometimes venture outside their county of residence.
When a hunter, cross country skier or snowshoer travel outdoors, it’s with purpose, and their clothing and accessories will reflect that. But a dementia or Alzheimer’s patient likely won’t be prepared to face extreme conditions, putting them at a higher risk of hypothermia in the winter or heat stroke in the summer.
The Cadillac Post covers a five county region, so Unterbrink has worked on his fair share of search and rescue cases involving elderly individuals. He said they occur about as often, if not more, than lost hunters.
Regardless of time, place, weather conditions or the missing individual, Avery said a K-9 trained dog will be capable of a search and rescue. Technology is always changing, and it isn’t without failure, he said, but dogs will continue to follow the same instinct they’ve had for thousands of years, making them the department’s most reliable tool.
“We get new cell phones every year or so, because they’re always new, but there’s never been a device that can replace what a dog can do, so that’s pretty impressive,” he said.
While Avery urges hunters and other outdoor lovers to avoid getting lost, he said it can be beneficial for them to know more about the effort that’s put into search and rescue training, so they can better react if the situation occurs. He said they can also donate to the department’s search and rescue team to help support further training and keep the unit up and running.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.