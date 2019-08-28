$100k grant will help Cadillac with industrial park planning

CADILLAC — Before shovels ever hit dirt; measurements have to be done, designs drawn up, surveys undertaken.
That costs money.
Now phase two of the Potvin Industrial Park in Cadillac is getting the early funding needed to take those preliminary steps.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Tuesday that Cadillac would receive $100,000 for survey, design, geotech and utility assessments at Potvin Industrial Park.
“The grant is a success story" that could be a catalyst for building out the industrial park, said Marcus Peccia, Cadillac’s city manager.
Phase one of the park, where Spencer Plastics and Piranha Hose are located, is already open for business, Peccia said. Phase two, which is not yet budgeted, could include an extension of the road and creation of several more industrial sites.
Before a phase two budget can be drawn up, the city will need more information — the kind of information they’ll get from the survey, design and other expenses the MEDC grant will fund.
The grant puts the city in position to have solid data about what it will take to do the build-out, Peccia said.
The grant gives a two-year timeline for the work.
“The street extension is tied to the development plans of the recent land purchaser. The city, along with the Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance for Economic Success, is working on a financing plan to construct the street within a two-year period," said Kathleen Achtenberg, an MEDC spokeswoman, via email. “The securing of this grant will help keep the project timeline and allow for the continued growth of industry in the Cadillac area."
Industry needs will affect site-planning, Peccia said. The city does not want to build a road somewhere that would prevent expansion.
“People shouldn’t necessarily expect to see something," as a result of the grant, Peccia said. The work funded by the grant will be largely invisible to passersby, especially because the industrial park is “off-the-beaten-path."
Now that the city has received funding for the planning phase, Cadillac may need to look for outside funding to build-out the park, Peccia said. Some funds will likely come from the Cadillac Industrial Fund, which receives revenue after the city sells industrial lots. The sale of industrial lots funds industrial development.
In all, the MEDC gave out $3.3 million in site readiness grants to 45 industrial sites through the Michigan Build Ready Sites program.
“These site-ready projects underscore Michigan’s continued commitment to working with our local partners and communities to foster business growth and developing our inventory of shovel ready sites across the state," said MEDC CEO Jeff Mason. “Our partners brought forth critical projects that will use innovative approaches and have meaningful impact on our business attraction efforts.‘
Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, offered congratulations as the grants were announced.
“This is good not only for Potvin Industrial Park but for the community as a whole," VanderWall said in a news release. “Congratulations to everyone who helped secure this grant."
