LAKE CITY — Early May’s weather is hard to predict. Snow could still be on the ground.
Can you pave a whole parking lot that first week of May? Eh, maybe — but nobody who would swear to it is being honest, several people recently said during a Missaukee County board meeting.
Larry Richardson, park director in Missaukee County, is one of the people who stressed the unreliability of a promise to do asphalt work that early in the year.
During that meeting, commissioners were expected to approve a more-than $150,000 contract to resurface the lagoon parking lot at Missaukee Park.
As commissioners weighed two bids, three people criticized the bid process, highlighting a power struggle between the county and the parks commission.
“I have a serious problem with the way it’s been handled,‘ said Jack McGee, vice-chair of the parks commission and also a county road commissioner. “I think this needs to be examined.‘
In the past, the parks commission would have evaluated the bids and then made their recommendation to the county.
“That’s the way we’ve always done it, we took bids,‘ McGee told commissioners during public comment. “I believe it is a park committee decision to make, and then bring it to you.‘
This time, County Administrator Precia Garland received the bids.
Lan Bridson, who is a Missaukee County commissioner and also is chair of the Parks Committee, said the parks committee did not expect to see bids because there was a “timeline‘ issue.
“It was our decision not to because we wanted to get going on it,‘ Bridson said.
County leaders hoped that if the bid was awarded early enough this fall, the contractor would be able to do dirt work in the fall and lay asphalt in the spring; that hope waned as the weather turned.
“We weren’t expecting the weather to get this bad,‘ Bridson said.
Two contractors bid on the project; Team Elmers out of Traverse City and Miller Contracting from Lake City. Elmers’s bid was higher by $450 but the company said it could complete the project by May 9, while Miller’s bid said they could complete by May 25.
Garland wrote a memo to commissioners suggesting they accept the slightly more expensive bid from Elmer’s because of their commitment to complete the project before the park opens on May 15.
But during the commissioner’s monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Richardson said he had told all potential bidders, including Miller Contracting, to disregard the May 10 guideline. The most important thing is that the lot be paved before Memorial Day weekend, which is when the park is typically busy.
Richardson said he was unaware when he made those assurances that the bid packet stated the work “must‘ be completed by May 10.
For her part, Garland said if she had been aware that Richardson had told potential bidders that it was OK to go beyond the May 10 deadline so long as the work was complete by Memorial Day weekend, she would have put an addendum in writing.
Some of the criticism about the bid process was over the extensive paperwork required from bidders.
Garland told commissioners that, under the county’s purchasing policy, a sealed bidding process was required and that because they are spending more than $50,000 for a public infrastructure project, under state law the county has to require a performance bond, as well as several other pieces of paperwork.
Commissioners ultimately decided to award the contract to Miller Contracting in Lake City, which was the low bid.
“Missaukee County needs to take care of Missaukee County and its people,‘ said Commissioner Hubert Zuiderveen.
“My goal is to move forward and professionalize the way we do business at the county,‘ Garland said.
Richardson says it’s all getting more complicated. It used to be that you could have a meeting, make a decision, and then “get after it.‘ Not anymore.
“Government is getting more in-depth than it was, as far as what you can and cannot do,‘ Richardson said. “There’s more procedures to follow.‘
