CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Kalamazoo man was sentenced to prison recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court after he was arrested in February for his connection with drug-related activity.
Kody James Richard was sentenced to 8-20 years in prison for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine, possession of suboxone, driving while license suspended and driving without insurance for his connection with an incident on Feb. 17 in Clam Lake Township, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore.
Richard was originally was charged with one count each of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, conspiracy to deliver or manufacture methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of Suboxone second or subsequent offense, uttering and publishing, possession of counterfeit notes with intent to utter and publish, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, and operating with license forgery, alteration or false identification for his connection with an incident on Feb. 17 in Clam Lake Township, court records indicate. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the uttering and publishing offense.
Richard originally faced a potential life sentence.
On Feb. 17, Elmore said a Michigan State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop on US 131 of a vehicle Richard was driving. During the investigation, the trooper located about 40 grams of methamphetamine, scales, and 20 fake $100 bills. These bills are often used between drug dealers and users, according to Elmore.
"Richards was delivering the meth from Kalamazoo, through Wexford County, to Grand Traverse County. This is one of the top 3 meth busts we have had in Wexford County," he said.
During his sentencing, Elmore said Richard admitted to doing this type of criminal activity for six years.
In a release by the Michigan State Police, it said a trooper from the Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 for a moving violation. The traffic stop was on U.S. 131 Highway near Mitchell Street in Clam Lake Township.
A consent search resulted in Richard's arrest as well as the arrest of Justin Robert Jacobs and Bethany Ann Bousquette.
"Meth has infected our community. We must do all we can to prosecute those who use it, but also those involved in its trafficking," Elmore said. "We not longer are prosecuting meth lab cases. It is being made elsewhere and trafficked up 131 and 115 and onto the streets of our hometowns."
