MANISTEE — A 33-year-old Kaleva woman was recently arrested and arraigned on charges connected to driving and methamphetamine-related offenses in Manistee County’s 85th District Court.
Lacey Louis Kirk was charged with one count each of delivery of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended, denied, or revoked for her connection with an incident on Oct. 16 in Manistee County’s Brown Township. The charges in question are only accusations. Kirk is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to a press release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Kirk for a defective headlight on Chief’s Road in Brown Township. Police said the trooper observed Kirk throwing items out of the passenger side window when he stopped her. One of the items recovered was a bottle containing suspected methamphetamine, police said.
Kirk also had a warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody. During a search of the vehicle, police said the trooper found various items related to drug trafficking including clear plastic bags, a scale, glass pipes, various pills, folded papers that tested positive for heroin, and more than $1,000 in cash.
Kirk was lodged in the Manistee County Jail leading up to her arraignment. The court issued a 10% of $10,000 cash bond, and Kirk is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 30.
