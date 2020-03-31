Kalkaska Co. resident dies of COVID-19

CADILLAC — No new COVID-19 cases were reported by Monday evening in the Cadillac News coverage area, even as the state tally climbed by more than 1,000 over Sunday.
However, nearby counties had new cases and a new COVID-19-related death.
District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) reported Monday that a male in his 80s from Kalkaska County had died. He'd been tested on March 25; his test results came back positive on Thursday, March 26; he died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Munson in Traverse City.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,‘ said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.‘
Munson Medical Center, Cadillac Hospital and Grayling Hospital are the designated COVID-19 care centers in the Munson Healthcare system.
Cadillac Hospital has tested 125 people as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. One person is being treated for COVID-19 at the Cadillac Hospital and 27 are awaiting test results. Four people who were tested at Munson in Cadillac have tested positive for the disease, according to Munson's website Monday.
Mecosta County also saw its second COVID-19 positive on Monday. The first COVID-19 patient from Mecosta County died previously.
The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases reached 6,498 Monday with 184 deaths.
DHD No. 10 is urging people to take mitigation and prevention measures, such as social distancing, seriously.
The health department says:
If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.
Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home, coughing, or sneezing.
Do not touch your face or mouth, especially when away from home.
Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.
