CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Kalkaska man recently faced drug and multiple weapons-related offenses during his arraignment in 84th District Court after his arrest on Labor Day weekend.
Collin Thomas Williams was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, carrying a concealed weapon, a shotgun, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, felony firearms, improper possession of a firearm in or upon a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle with a forgery, altered or false identification for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added, which enhances the potential sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offense, Williams faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $60,000 in fines. The felony firearms offense is punishable by two years consecutively with and proceeding any other imprisonment.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Williams is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:03 p.m. on Sept. 3, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on East 20 1/2 Road near Mackinaw Trail in Cedar Creek Township, according to an MSP press release. Police said the vehicle’s registration plate was found to be improper and the driver, later identified as Williams, initially lied about his identity.
A file check showed Williams had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and police said during his arrest an uncased firearm, shotgun shells, a loaded syringe, a cell phone and remnants of white crystalline powder in a baggie were located inside the vehicle. Police said the vehicle was towed from the scene and Williams was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and more shotgun shells, a double-edged knife and a second loaded syringe were seized, according to police.
The court issued a $150,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 27.
