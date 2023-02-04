CADILLAC — A Kalkaska woman faced two felonies involving the illegal sale or use of financial transaction devices during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Mindy Marie Coates was charged with two counts of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device for her connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 in Haring Township. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $5,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Coates is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Coates from custody on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 7.
