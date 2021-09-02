CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau recently named Kathy Morin as their new executive director amid an ongoing “reassessment” of the organization’s direction.
“With the resignation in October 2020 of long-time executive director Joy VanDrie, along with the changes in travel and tourism related to the pandemic, the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau is taking the opportunity to work through an organizational blueprint and marketing strategy process with stakeholders and partners to reassess the direction of the organization,” reads a press release issued Wednesday by the visitors bureau.
“It was an ideal time to step back and evaluate how we support our partners and visitors,” said board President Pete Finch of Coyote Crossing Resort. “Tourism is evolving with an emphasis on destination development. In addition to attracting visitors to our area, we are working closely with our stakeholders to improve the overall experience in our community. The board of directors appreciates Joy’s leadership in successfully marketing the greater Cadillac area during her tenure.”
As part of their strategy process, at a recent board of directors meeting, Morin was named executive director after serving as interim director. At the same time, Lindsey Westdorp was appointed to serve as marketing manager of the organization.
Morin joined the Visitors Bureau in August 2018, when she was named the first group sales manager of the bureau and then named interim executive director in April 2021. Morin holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University, a master’s degree from Michigan State University and has earned several industry certifications.
Westdorp has been a contracted partner with the organization since 2011 through Bit Social Media, a digital marketing company she co-owns with Will McConnell. They have established and maintained the social media and digital advertising efforts for the CAVB. Bit Social Media plans to continue serving all their existing web clients.
The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau promotes the Cadillac area to visitors through strategic marketing and destination development efforts.
