MANTON — A missing kayaker on the Manistee River was rescued after a call came into Wexford County Central Dispatch Monday evening.
Wexford County Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden said around 7:30 p.m. emergency units including police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to the area of the Chippewa Landing livery on the Manistee River for a possible missing kayaker.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Office was the lead agency in the search and Sheriff Trent Taylor said his office authorized use of the marine deputy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources also was called to assist in the search.
Taylor said the kayaker was found alive before 8 p.m. but was stuck or wedged in the river. Around 8 p.m., Taylor said EMS had him out of the river. His condition was not known and the extent of injuries, if any, also was unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.