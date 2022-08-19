BUCKLEY — Acres of trains, trolleys and tractors filled the Buckley Old Engine Show grounds on opening day.
Scattered about the show were displays of arts and crafts, old machinery and interactive displays. While the show has a heavy focus on engines, it features an abundance of man-powered tools, like the shingle machine.
90-year-old Sidney Weechrast has been a member of the Buckley Old Engine Show club since 1990. In that time, he’s worked mainly at the shingle mill, displaying the machines, and laying out wooden shingles for visitors to have branded as a souvenir.
Weechrast works closely with Larry and Janice Clous, who own and operate a 1889 Perkins Michigan Favorite Shingle Mill. Weechrast posses a few mills of his own as well.
As a long-time attendee and volunteer for the show, Weechrast said it’s grown greatly in size.
“It’s a lot better,” he said. “We have a building now, but we used to set up under the tents.”
Over at the shingle branding shed, Stephen Smith spends his time overseeing shed operations and helping his granddaughter brand the Buckley Old Engine Show name and date onto attendees’ shingles.
Smith and his family have been branding shingles at the show for about 10 years. He said it was originally his father-in-law’s gig, but he and his wife took over completely when he passed away.
“At one point, we had four generations working in here,” he said.
Visitors come from all over to drop by the Old Engine Show, and Smith said he’s positive shingles can be found across the U.S. He’s heard from several attendees who take home a shingle every year.
Today, shingles are made using a much quicker and efficient process, but Smith said that doesn’t mean the machinery behind it loses any importance.
Jim Luper has been at the forefront of organizing the show for 50 years. He said their goal has always been to take people back in time.
“We like to have things working, so people can see how things were done,” he said. “Not just go to a museum and see a static display.”
Luper and his team are always trying to bring something new to the show, and they start planning the next year’s event as soon as the current one is through.
When the show first began, it only took up about half the space it does today, which is 300 acres, and Luper said there’s still more growing to do.
He initially got involved with the show, because of his love for history, and is happy to see the turnout meet his expectations once again.
The Buckley Old Engine Show will continue to run through Aug. 21.
