CADILLAC — Small businesses in Cadillac saw an impact from stimulus grants during the pandemic. Receiving money was beneficial overall, but it was the finer details and unique adjustments they made that defined their experience.
Cadillac Tuxedo saw positive and negative side effects from their awards. They needed stimulus to keep the business going, but had to downsize their location to keep costs down. On the other end of Mitchell Street, Your Sister’s Closet also moved to a new home: the internet. There, clothing items could be sold in a socially distant setting.
For the Cadillac YMCA, most services were shut down, but they remained open for childcare. It’s one small aspect of their organization that became the best way to stay open. Changing the business model was a struggle for Blue Heron Cafe. They couldn’t adapt to curbside and switched exclusively to dinner for several months.
Each of these businesses have kept their doors open, but it wasn’t an easy feat.
Like many business owners, Ashley Osowski of Cadillac Tuxedo was fearful at the start of the pandemic.
“Well, people started canceling all their weddings, so that was kind of terrifying, and it actually happened going into prom season,” she said. “So when the school shut down, it was not great for me.”
After a hefty number of applications, Osowski was able to receive three separate grants — $3,500 from the Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund, $10,000 from the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant and $2,500 from the Venture North Regional Resiliency Program.
The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant was one of several grant programs provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). Through Economic Development Organization (EDO), Networks Northwest, nearly $300,000 was allocated to Wexford and Missaukee counties, between Jan. 29, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2021.
Although Osowski’s totaled amount of $16,000 didn’t match what she typically would have done in sales, the money was enough to keep the business moving.
Before COVID hit, Osowski had been offering wine tastings along with tuxedo rentals, but capacity restrictions made this addition difficult. Without knowing what was going to happen next, or what the upcoming risk would be, she felt it was safer to downsize her location, moving from her spot downtown to the north end of Mitchell.
“I just had to make a call, if I was going to keep risking it and paying top dollar for a bar that I couldn’t use, or kind of just cut that out and just do the tuxedos,” she said. “So I decided to do that, which was hard, and I still really miss that part, but we’re just now at 100% [capacity] so I don’t know, how, if I could have sustained that.”
With added restrictions, proms saw a revival this spring, and as weddings start up again, Osowski is hopeful that things are going back to normal.
At consignment boutique Your Sister’s Closet, owner Kaycie Ramsey was awarded stimulus through the Michigan Small Business Relief Program, which was provided by the MEDC. Approximately $65,000 was awarded to Wexford and Missaukee counties, and of that amount Ramsey was given $5,000.
“It definitely helped us to get over that hump,” she said. “Because when you’re closed and you don’t have any money that’s coming in, and you still have people that you have to, you know, pay out and so on and so forth.”
Along with Payroll Protection Program (PPP) benefits, the small business grant was the only additional stimulus she received.
To run the business remotely, Ramsey had to get creative. Soon after the store shut down, she started doing live streams on Facebook, showing off different items and holding them for buyers who express interest in the comments. Thursdays were pegged “Trivia Thursdays” and Fridays became “Freaky Friday Frenzy.”
“And so for the most part of keeping things going, it’s having to really start thinking outside of the box of how we can get people in the door,” she said. “How we can be safe to have people in the door, you know.”
Moving sales to an online format was a new adjustment for the store, but it actually became a silver lining for Ramsey.
“I actually think that we’re doing better than what we were doing right before the pandemic, for sales and things like that,” she said. “It’s not that we were fortunate for the pandemic. I don’t want people to think I mean that. I think what the pandemic has done is it made people look and realize, you know what, if we want to keep the businesses going, that are small businesses, we have to shop them.”
Trying to stay functional was an obstacle for the Cadillac YMCA as well. There were several services that couldn’t be provided because of restrictions, and Executive Director Mike Kelso said they immediately became more frugal.
“So we got real conservative real quick on spending and projects, and whatnot, we were still trying to maintain some sort of services,” he said. “So our earned revenue from services around programs and membership dropped dramatically, almost overnight in that timeframe.”
Even after receiving PPP, $10,000 from the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant and a Childcare Relief Grant, Kelso said the funds were allocated only for what was absolutely necessary.
Stimulus contribution wasn’t just for the YMCA as an organization, he said, it went back into the community to support them, too. That’s why some of the grant money went to keeping childcare services open.
“We said, ‘Hey, this is one thing that we can do, and it’s important,’ and literally, we went from 60 kids in childcare, early childhood, to three overnight,” he said. “And so we said this is important for us to do. This is part of our mission. This is one thing we can do right now, and for the families in need it’s really important.”
Whether or not people would come back, and when they would come back, were questions that Kelso was asking throughout the re-opening process. Membership numbers aren’t back to what they were pre-pandemic, but he’s hopeful that when fall comes, it will bring more people with it.
“So we’re hopeful in preparing for a more significant recovery and the number of people we serve in the fall,” he said. “And again, those stimulus funds being there to help us prepare for that are important.”
Navigating the new normal has also been a struggle for restaurants, and some, like Blue Heron Cafe, found it difficult to adapt to dining restrictions.
“We really began a new business model — we’d do breakfast, lunch and bakery, and we stayed open for one week, takeout only, curbside, we were allowed to during the beginning of the pandemic, from like, March 17, for a week,” Blue Heron owner Brian Williams said. “That did not work at all, we had no customers.”
Instead, the cafe offered dinner for four Monday through Friday, with pickup between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. It was all they could offer through that time.
Despite the difficulty, Williams said he oddly has very fond memories of those beginning spring months, but the second shutdown through the winter brought tough times.
“Now if you talked about the second close down, which was roughly December through sometime in February, that did not work,” he said. “Yeah, that was kind of the opposite. That’s kind of a low point.”
When small business stimulus was made available, Williams was hesitant to apply for many of the grants, but the business did receive $20,000 from the Michigan Small Business Restart Program, the largest of the MEDC programs. Nearly $495,000 was awarded in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
This funneled right into payroll and rent, Williams said.
Now that indoor restrictions have lifted, customers are filling tables once again. Even though the pandemic after effects have left the business a little bit smaller than before, Williams said he doesn’t mind.
“We’re really in a nice place right now. We kind of hit this equilibrium of yes, our business is smaller, but we’ve cut back on some of our expenses, labor in particular,” he said. “So as an owner, I tend to be a little bit cautious, or efficient with money as far as what we put on menus, and so that’s helped us too, so I kind of am enjoying where we’re at right now.”
In Michigan as a whole, about one-third of businesses were lost to the pandemic, according to Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce President Caitlyn Berard. An exact number of Cadillac business closures couldn’t be provided, but Berard said as far as chamber members go, they’ve made it through.
“Cadillac’s very unique in its collaborative efforts, and efforts to support one another,” she said. “From all the local communities that I worked in before this one, that’s a huge difference, and it shows itself for us to come out of COVID-19 as successful as we did.”
As the hiring crisis continues, Berard said there is some concern for small businesses.
“It’s an employment market, and without employment, your business doesn’t get to be there, because it’s the employment that makes it run,” she said. “So it is very frustrating for businesses that are ready to grow, ready to expand because they did survive COVID so well.”
Along with stimulus money, Berard believes that community support played a large role in keeping businesses alive through the pandemic, and looking ahead, she sees that support continuing.
