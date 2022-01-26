CADILLAC — Michigan has been known for its broad trails system, supporting activities like biking, hiking, horseback riding and snowmobiling. In order to maintain these favored outdoor locations, and to continue being known as the “Trails State,” the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has recently announced a 10-year trails plan.
The plan has been designed as a framework for the department to continue management of the trails.
“This plan will guide the direction of more than 13,400 miles of Michigan’s diverse trail opportunities and lays out key goals to ensure these valuable assets are sustained and remain relevant into the future,” Northwest Lower Peninsula Trails Specialist Scott Slavin said.
Development for the plan spanned over a two-year period, he said, and it’s intention is to consider the shared priorities of the DNR, their trail advisory groups, the Michigan Trails Advisory Council and the general public. Within the plan overview, which can be found on the DNR website, is an outline of the four main goals the department hopes to achieve: sustainable maintenance and development, funding, planning and collaboration, as well as marketing, promotion and education.
Each of these goals will be accomplished one by one, with several steps and objectives being provided for departments along the way. For example, in the sustainable maintenance phase, one of the steps for updating trails is a user study that will help gauge whether or not the trail is up to maintenance standards.
Some other courses of action charted in the plan are expanding volunteer opportunities, requiring funding and maintenance plans when a new trail is outlined and closing trail gaps to better connect communities.
In Cadillac specifically, Slavin said there are several trails in need of maintenance that can benefit from the plan.
“Many trails in the Cadillac area are currently seeking development funding or are under development such as the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park, Cadillac Pathway, Betsie Valley Trail and the VASA Pathway,” he said. “Development of these trail systems help to promote healthy community lifestyles and the local economy.”
As the plan is put into action, Slavin said the hope is for development to bolster tourism and encourage the community to make use of facilities that are available to them. Community members are encouraged to reach out to their local DNR trails specialist to ask questions about development, or to suggest new trail connections.
Slavin’s position covers the Northern Lower Peninsula. For any inquiries, he can be reached at slavins@michigan.gov.
