Since 1986, Shelly Marcusse has worked with area youth.
Her goal was to be an advocate for them when it seemed no one else would or could. In 2005, Marcusse started in her current position as the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District truancy officer. It was compassion, caring and experience working with at-risk youth that Marcusse said led to her being offered the truancy officer's position.
During the last school year and before COVID-19, Marcusse said she had about 250 truancy cases. Of those cases, 130 of them warranted intensive intervention, which included assistance from outside agencies such as children protective services, the court system, community mental health and/or a family doctor. It also potentially included home visits, parent meetings and the establishment of behavior plans.
While COVID-19 impacted her job last spring, Marcusse said it impacted her job more during the current school year. The biggest challenge has been locating some of the students who opted for the virtual learning pathway.
"COVID-19 has brought disruption to our entire society. Our public education system has worked tirelessly to provide education options that include in-person and remote options. Families are free to choose the option that fits their child's individual needs," Marcusse said. "Sitting out a semester, taking the year off, starting school late to see what happens or not participating in virtual learning is not an option."
Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox said issues with attendance and truancy are more challenging because of COVID-19. He said students are not responding to attempts to have two-way communication, which includes phone calls, emails or text messages.
In some cases, it is not about bringing them back to face-to-face learning, it is about finding them, Cox said.
Marcusse said it has been more of a challenge this school year to find students and more of a challenge to offer assistance to them if they need it.
"Part of the enrollment process is proof of residence. Student location, especially because of busing, was easier to track with face-to-face learning," Marcusse said. "The address on the file now may not be where they are residing. Families are more transient, but continue with the online learning (and district) they started with."
Marcusse said COVID-19 has brought into focus the true separation or division of students and families who value education, parents who advocate for their child's education, and those who don't.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said this year has been different when compared to previous years on many levels, including attendance and truancy. Like Cox and Marcusse, Brown said it has been harder to track students due to the multitude of ways they are getting their education.
Some students are attending synchronous instruction via Zoom. Some attend consistently and some attend inconsistently. Virtual learners are tracked by attendance to daily Zoom sessions and by one on one, two-way contact twice weekly. Finally, work completion is the last way students are tracked.
Brown said about 20% of the district's more than 3,000 students are currently virtual, which means roughly 5,000 calls, emails or texts must be made and contact made each month.
"The challenge we have is it is a complex task to track students' engagement through attending the live sessions and the work completion. Every week it is different," she said. "You can imagine with the 100s of students online, some attend and do the work. Some don't attend and do work. Some don't attend or do the work. That varies every week and we track that weekly."
When Marcusse is not making any progress, the courts can become involved. Parents or students, depending on age, can be charged with educational neglect, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins.
Although the court can become involved and a conviction can occur, Wiggins said his goal is not to make criminals out of anyone. The goal is to get students back in school. If a conviction happens, Wiggins said, in most cases, someone will be put on probation and as long as it is completed successfully the charge will be removed from the public record. The major condition of probation is the child is attending school, he said.
"Education is so important to ending the (criminal) cycle we are in. If we can get kids back in school, we would be much better off," Wiggins said.
Both Wiggins and Marcusse also said with students not attending and hard to contact concerns regarding human trafficking come to the forefront.
Wiggins said until he started working in the prosecutor's office, he had no idea how much human trafficking played a role in many of the files that came in. He said he was shocked to see the number of people who were prostituted by their parents for drugs and other purposes. It was hard to comprehend that, but Wiggins said it didn't mean it wasn't happening.
"There are a large number of students who are missing. They are just off the grid," Marcusse said. "We want to ensure each child enrolled in the school system is accounted for. When a student is missing, it is our responsibility to locate that child and offer assistance in enrolling them into another district."
Marcusse said she takes pride in her job and considers it an honor to help these families. She said even if that means she has to be a nitpicker. In this case, however, she is not finding faults everywhere she looks but picking nits out of a student's hair and their family so they can get back to school.
"I am a nitpicker and I take pride in that," she said. "(These students) are resilient and resourceful, but they need someone to believe in them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.