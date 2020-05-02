CADILLAC — Around the country, workers in numerous essential fields risk their own health in the service of others every single day.
Perhaps no field of service is more essential during this time than health care, where doctors, nurses, pharmacists, clerks, technicians, assistants, maintenance staff and others keep hospitals running smoothly and patients alive.
“We have a great team of people working at Cadillac Hospital every day," said Tonya Smith, president of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. "They are proud of the care they are able to provide our patients and are so appreciative of the support they have been shown by our community. We all feel honored to care for our friends and neighbors in these times and always.‘
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital marketing and communications manager Shannon Hamner recently took some pictures of employees on the job, on the front lines against an invisible enemy.
