Kelso appointed to Pine River board after Peterson retires

LEROY — A new but familiar face was recently appointed to finish the term of Pine River Area Schools Board of Education 19-year veteran Jim Peterson.
At the regularly scheduled board of education meeting, Mike Kelso was appointed as a trustee to fill Peterson’s vacant seat after he and fellow candidate Jennifer Martin were interviewed. Kelso is a community member and 1997 Pine River High School graduate. Since 2019, he also has served as the executive director of the Cadillac Area YMCA. He has worked for the organization since 2004.
Kelso attended Grand Valley State University in 2003 where he majored in kinesiology and earned his teaching certificate in physical education and elementary education. After the board appointment, Kelso took the oath of office.
Kelso said he has regularly been attending board meetings after he became curious about how things worked at the board level. Eventually, that also sparked his interest in learning more, which could only be accomplished by being a board member.
“As I saw the process, I wanted to know more but that is hard to do unless you are part of that,” he said.
“My experience in the community and leadership could be valuable as a board member. I went from being a curious parent and citizen to thinking about how I could be helpful as a board member.”
While the appointment is only good through the end of the calendar year, Kelso already filed to run for one of two positions up for election in November.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said he is excited about what abilities and leadership Kelso will bring to the board as he finishes the rest of Peterson’s term but also as he likely will be elected in November. Currently, Kelso is one of two candidates running to fill two board positions, Lukshaitis said.
“He should be a real asset to the board with his knowledge of the community and knowledge of public boards as the Cadillac Area YMCA executive director,” Lukshaitis said. “He is an alum, lives in the community and we are very excited to have him interview and for the board to appoint him.”
At the Aug. 22 Pine River board meeting, Peterson’s retirement letter was accepted by the board, according to Lukshaitis. The district received the letter a few days before. In the letter, Peterson said it was an honor to serve the district and a privilege to serve as the board’s president during the last 13 years.
As a result of Peterson stepping down, former board vice president Kevin Delancey assumed the role of board president. The board also nominated and unanimously elected Heather Smith to serve as vice president.
Lukshaitis said Peterson led the board through difficult times in the past and recently, helped the district overcome challenges and was a big part of three successful millage elections/bond campaigns.
With Peterson’s retirement, the district had 30 days to appoint someone to finish his term and sought applications for Peterson’s position. At a special board meeting on Sept. 1, the board reviewed applications and narrowed down the field of questions they were to ask the finalist candidates, Kelso and Martin.
