LAKE CITY — Two candidates are running for one three-year term on the Lake City School Board. Incumbent Kristin Kent will face challenger Jodi Bridson for the seat.
The Cadillac News asked both candidates questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on certain issues. The candidates were limited to 100 words per response.
The following are their responses:
Kristin Kent
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I have been a member of the Lake City community for 24 years. My husband and I have had four wonderful exchange students attend Lake City High School. Each of them had an amazing experience thanks to the staff at Lake City Area Schools. I have a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education with a major in social science and two minors, physical education and language arts from Central Michigan University. I also have a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Grand Valley State University. I was in education for 29 years, teaching various grades and subject area.
Why are you running for a position on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education?
I am running because I want to give back to my community. I also want to help to make sure that Lake City Area Schools continues to provide an excellent education for all its students. We want to continue to attract families to our school not only because of our beautiful new gymnasium and remodeled buildings but also with a high-quality education of the whole child.
Why should voters choose you to be on the board of education?
Voters should choose me for the school board because I’m a problem solver and can think outside the box. I work well with others, am a good listener and have an open mind. The past year on the school board has also given me the opportunity to establish relationships with the other board members that have allowed us to work well with each other.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Lake City Area Schools now and in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
One of our biggest challenges right now is the teacher shortage and attracting quality individuals to work in our district. It’s important that we market Lake City Area Schools as a great place to work as well as a great place to get an education. As a board, we have worked with the teacher’s union to create a competitive salary scale, allowing us to compete with other districts in our area.
What do you view as budget priorities for Lake City Area Schools, and why?
Fiscal responsibility is a priority for Lake City Area Schools. As a school board, we need to make decisions that allow the district to operate with a fund balance around 15%. This allows us to have a little bit of a cushion just in case something arises.
Who do you believe should be involved in deciding the curriculum?
Administration and teachers should be the ones deciding the curriculum based on the content standards that have been set by the State of Michigan.
If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
I feel Lake City Area Schools is moving in a great direction, and I feel there is no need for changes in operations.
What can the school district do to ensure the health and safety of students?
The school can continue to create a safe and healthy environment for student learning. We can continue to provide programs that meet the needs of our students. We are fortunate to have a health and wellness center on school property that can be used by students for medical and emotional needs. Our school safety plan is looked at annually and adjustments are made as needed. We also have a school liaison officer as part of our staff that is visible on a daily basis.
What can the school district do to help students affected by COVID-19, both in learning and mental health?
Lake City Area Schools has been using the ESERS money given to us by the state to put staff members and programs in place to help students affected by COVID-19. We have a great team of guidance counselors and social workers that are available for lending support for mental illness. We have put in place interventionists and tutors to help those students that are behind in their learning. We are also using experiential learning trips to help with the transition years.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have never been convicted of a crime.
Jodi Bridson
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
My name is Jodi Bridson I was born and raised here in Missaukee County, and Lake City school district. I am a 2004 graduate. I currently have a son that is a freshman here.
Why are you running for a position on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education?
I am running for a school board position because I have now attended school board meetings for the past six years and I truly believe that I could be an asset to the board and to be involved in the ever-changing aspects of the school.
Why should voters choose you to be on the board of education?
I would hope voters choose me because I am the best for the seat. I am easy to get in touch with. I’m very active in the community. I work and live here. Everything I do in the area is for the school. I volunteer for multiple things at the school and around the community.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Lake City Area Schools now and in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
Some of the biggest challenges in all of the schools are the forever changing politics and budgets of the school. I plan on working through the issues and trying to find the best route that the school can navigate to get the best results possible.
What do you view as budget priorities for Lake City Area Schools, and why?
Some of the priorities for the school budget would be finding appropriate staffing for open positions and being able to support the children in their educational needs.
Who do you believe should be involved in deciding the curriculum?
I believe I should be involved in helping to decide the curriculum because I have a child in the education system right now, so I am current on things that are needed or things that need to be worked on.
If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
One of the main school operations I would focus on is trying to get the kids back on one set schedule, so it is easier for parents to manage older and younger kids together. From listening to the public, I believe that is one of our issues that parents are not agreeing with the school’s decision on.
What can the school district do to ensure the health and safety of students?
I believe the school is doing very well with the health and safety of our students. They have brought in multiple counselors and other support staff to keep our kids’ mental health in the best place possible.
What can the school district do to help students affected by COVID-19, both in learning and mental health?
From attending the board meetings and listening to everything the school has done I believe they are on the right track to helping students affected by COVID-19, both learning and mental health wise with bringing in more counselors and changing the way kids can learn and adapt until we’re all on the right track.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have never been convicted of any crimes.
