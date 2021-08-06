CADILLAC — Advisory signage was placed at Kenwood Beach recently after test results showed elevated and unsafe levels of E-coli bacteria in the waters of Lake Cadillac at Kenwood Beach.
On Aug. 5, the City of Cadillac received the test results indicating the elevated levels of the bacteria, which closed the beach to the public. E-coli testing is conducted weekly during the summers months and reported to the Wexford County Drain Commissioner and the city’s lake coordinator.
Once the test results were received, the city placed the advisory signage at the beach to inform the public of the closure. Acceptable levels of E-coli bacteria are set by the statue and can be viewed by visiting www.egle.state.mi.us/beach.
Retesting will occur on a more frequent basis until results fall below the state’s threshold, the advisory can be lifted and the beach reopened. For more information the public is asked to call (231) 775-0181 ext. 119.
