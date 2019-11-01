CADILLAC — Living in Northern Michigan and the Cadillac area, the chances of having a black bear encounter are fairly high.
Recently students at Kenwood Elementary School in Cadillac learned how to be “bear aware‘ after a visit from the employees from the Huron-Manistee National Forest. Elizabeth Becktel’s kindergarten class welcomed Junior Ranger Juli-Ann Langand and Acting Huron-Manistee National Forest Public Affairs Officer Molly Allen to their classroom. The visit was all about teaching bear safety.
“It is important to teach kids to be bear aware because Michigan is home to a healthy black bear population,‘ Allen said. “But it is also important to teach them that the forests aren’t something to be afraid of, they are something to be properly prepared for.‘
Students learned black bears have a healthy fear of humans, which means they will almost always head in the opposite direction of people. Students also learned not to run from a black bear but to make a lot of noise. They also learned they should try to make themselves appear as big as possible if they ever encounter a bear.
Allen also said the topic of feeding bears was discussed and how that can change their behavior. By feeding bears, Allen said they become less afraid of humans and that is not a good thing for the bear or any people they might come across.
“In the end, if a bear becomes used to human food, it may become a nuisance animal. So, let’s keep wildlife wild,‘ she said.
Allen and Lang also came equipped with some new American Sign Language signs, a bear pelt and skull, and a bear paw print to engage the kids. Students learned the signs for bears, polar bears, and panda bears while also reviewing the signs they’ve already learned for fox, wolf, deer, bug, caterpillar, and butterfly.
Students also compared their footprints to the paw print of an adult bear, examined some bear teeth, and learned how to touch furs so that they did not leave oils on the pelts which could cause damage.
The Jr. Ranger in the Classroom program was developed in 2018 by Huron-Manistee National Forest Wildfire Prevention Education and Mitigation Specialist Debra-Ann Brabazon and Becktel. The program complements the Michigan Department of Education’s required Common Core Curriculum for kindergarten classrooms. In the coming weeks, the Jr. Rangers will return to talk about the parts of a plant.
