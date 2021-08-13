CADILLAC — An advisory has been placed on Kenwood Park Beach in Cadillac after test results indicated unsafe levels of E-coli on Thursday.
This advisory comes after the beach was closed on Wednesday, Aug. 5 when routine weekly tests recorded elevated levels of E-coli.
E-coli testing is conducted weekly during the summer months and reported to the Drain Commissioner and the city’s Lake Coordinator. Retesting will occur on a more frequent basis until results fall below the state’s threshold and the advisory can be lifted.
Staff from the City of Cadillac have placed advisory signage at the location to inform the public. Acceptable threshold levels of E-coli bacteria are set by the state of Michigan and can be viewed by visiting www.egle.state.mi.us/beach/.
