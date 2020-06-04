TUSTIN — The Kettunen Center has hosted 4-H clubs, quilters, family reunions, high school bands, corporate retreats and even Santa Claus.
But after 59 years, the Michigan 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees, which owns and operates the facility, voted on May 28 to permanently close the Kettunen Center and put it up for sale.
"We've been looking at alternatives for the use of the facility over the past, almost two years," said Sara "Sally" Stuby, president of the Michigan 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees. "And unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated our decision-making process."
The Kettunen Center's original purpose was to serve as a training and leadership center for Michigan's 4-H members.
But most of the people who attend events at the Kettunen Center aren't there for 4-H; the foundation puts it at 10,000 guests a year, 800 of whom are 4-H participants.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the Kettunen Center's already uncertain future. The summer months provide most of the center's annual revenue.
Both Michigan State University and MSU Extension decided not to have any face-to-face 4-H events through September 1, Stuby noted.
"So we have incurred, obviously, that entire loss of revenue for this year," Stuby said.
But the decision to close the center is not only about revenue.
The foundation's mission is to support 4-H programming.
There's been less 4-H programming at the Kettunen Center over the years.
"If we were going to continue to serve as a premier youth development training facility, we were going to need to make extensive improvements," Stuby said.
Stuby and the Kettunen Center's director, Chris Gentry, cited the need to be able to run distance and remote learning from the conference center and hardware and software upgrades that would need to happen (the Kettunen Center, while in a rural area, has a fiber optic internet connection). Additionally, heating elements, the cafeteria, the fire suppression system need upgrades, and bathrooms need accessibility updates.
"This was an extremely difficult decision," Stuby said. She said it's possible that the board of trustees would have voted to close the Kettunen Center in October, when the conversation was originally slated to happen, but that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the decision-making process.
Stuby said the decision was an emotional one for many trustees, who have, like many Michiganders, made memories at the Kettunen Center.
Others agreed.
"It saddens me to lose such a historical landmark here in Osceola County," said Jacob Stieg, Osceola County MSU Extension 4-H coordinator and a member of the Winterfest committee, which was held annually at the Kettunen Center. "I know many youth and volunteers and families have a long history out there."
The loss of the 4-H Winterfest at the Kettunen Center represents a loss to youth from all over the state, Stieg said.
"The memories that are created will be sorely missed," Stieg said.
Shari Spoelman, director of MSU Extension's district six, said area 4-H educators who typically would hold training sessions at the Kettunen Center are now trying to figure out which venues to use instead.
The center's closure means about 20 people will lose their jobs.
Eight employees are full-time and the rest are part-time, Gentry said. Most of the center's employees were furloughed due to COVID-19.
Though the official announcement about the center's closure says it will close permanently on July 1, in practice, the center has been closed for months due to the pandemic, with employees who were eligible for health insurance expected to keep it through the end of June.
But as to whether Kettunen Center visitors spent much money at nearby businesses, it's not immediately clear.
Spoelman, citing a conversation with Gentry, said it sounded like Kettunen Center visitors tended to stay on-campus instead of venturing into nearby towns for meals or shopping.
The 4-H foundation is in the process of finding a broker and identifying how to market the approximately 150-acre lakeside property.
"I want to make clear this is not a fire sale," Stuby told the Cadillac News in a phone interview. "We understand the importance of the Kettunen Center to the community and to the 4-H community statewide. So we're looking at what could be the best possible options for selling the Kettunen Center. And we would hope that it would continue to be an asset to that community."
Spoelman and Gentry both said they wished some other organization would buy to property and continue to run it as a conference center or in a similar capacity.
A committee will decide what to do with 4-H memorabilia at the center.
Gentry, who has worked at the Kettunen Center for eight years, said he's been busy preparing to close the facility.
"In the quiet moments, it's pretty sad," Gentry said. "We've had a lot of good things happen here."
