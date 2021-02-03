CADILLAC — COVID-19 has been a lonely experience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to practicing social distancing to avoid getting sick, if you do happen to fall ill and become sick enough to need hospitalization, you weren't going to be allowed to have any visitors.
That changed this week when Munson Healthcare announced COVID-19 patients will be allowed one visitor for one hour a day.
That was just one of the key messages from Munson's weekly press conference.
1. Visitor restrictions loosened but with some caveats.
Though COVID-19 patients will be allowed one visitor for one hour a day, those visitors will have to meet some requirements. They'll be screened and they'll be wearing a lot of PPE; in addition, if they start to have difficulty breathing or show some other side effects of wearing PPE, hospital staff will ask them to leave.
Dianne Michalek, vice president of marketing and corporate communications called the change "a glimmer of hope."
2. New first-dose vaccine clinics aren't being scheduled due to changes in the way the state is allocating vaccines.
This was announced on Monday. Munson officials went into more detail during Tuesday's press conference.
"None of us are excited about it," said Dr. James Whelan, chief of medicine for Munson Cadillac Hospital. "But it's not really surprising, we've been getting hints for the last couple of weeks that for the next couple of weeks the prime numbers will go down."
The state is using a social vulnerability index to calculate which communities should get the most vaccine.
From the beginning, vaccine allocation has been unpredictable.
"The exact connection between what we've asked for and what we've gotten both on the health department side and on the hospital side has not been very well correlated," Dr. Whelan said. "There was actually one time got more than we asked for."
But there's reason to hope that allocation will increase again once the Biden administration's plans have been operationalized, Dr. Whelan noted.
Dr. Whelan said Munson will be working with local health departments to administer the region's share of the vaccine.
Health departments that serve multiple counties have sub-allocated their own allocations based on the vulnerability of their communities, Dr. Whelan said, specifically referencing District Health Department No. 10.
"We support them in that, even if it feels like maybe a larger county wants more," Dr. Whelan said. "But if there's a more vulnerable population elsewhere—an older or sicker population—we would certainly support them to getting a higher relative allocation."
They'll also be working to identify patients who are most at risk.
"We have access to patient registries, through our physician offices and through our physician organization, where we can identify all those who are 80-plus ... and when we get to the lower tiers we'll be able to identify those who are 50 to 65 who have diabetes," Dr. Whelan said. "We can run that list. We can call those patients and have them scheduled for a vaccine."
3. New details on new vaccines
Nick Torney, an infectious disease pharmacist for Munson Healthcare called news of new COVID-19 vaccines "exciting."
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is about 72% effective at reducing mild-to-moderate infection and 85% effective at reducing severe disease, the "main metric that we should be looking at ... because that reduces the (number of people that are sick on ventilators, in hospitals and deaths from COVID-19," Torney said.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a single dose and is easier to store.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a viral vector vaccine while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are MRNA vaccines and have higher efficacy rates at more than 90%.
Torney said the efficacy rate differences have more to do with when the vaccines were tested and how many doses were tested than the vaccine technology.
The Johnson and Johnson and Astro Zeneca vaccines were tested when there were more variants to the SARS-COV-2 virus, whereas the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were tested earlier before those variants had spread as much.
It's too early to say if specific populations should receive different vaccines.
"We do not have at this point in time, have the full publications to be able to really tease out which populations would benefit most from each vaccine," Torney said. "At this point in time, because of limited supply, if you're in line to get the vaccine, regardless of which vaccine it is, I would advocate for getting that vaccine."
Torney also stressed that side effects for the current vaccines, the Pfizer and Moderna MRNA vaccines, are mild and are a sign that your immune system is working.
Torney also said that even at lower efficacy rates, it's still worth getting vaccinated because it reduces your chance of getting sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.