CADILLAC —With a new year and a curious mind, why not start reading a book?
Reading brings so much value to people’s lives, said Tracy Logan, Library Director at Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
“The first thing I would encourage for every adult, child and teen to do is to read for the love of it because if you read things you love, you’re going to want to read and wanting to read is how you get practice and getting practice is how you get better at reading,” Logan said.
Sometimes, finding that consistency in reading may be a struggle for people, especially teens and adults. When life gets busy, they should establish a time during the day when they can relax and enjoy reading their book, Logan said. By setting a time every day to read, teens and adults will look forward to diving back into the chapter to see what exciting place the book will take them next.
For children, it’s important for parents to encourage reading, whether that may be parents reading to their child every night before bed. Many children will develop a love for reading because they’re reading with someone that they care about and they feel a sense of comfort and peace when they’re reading with their parents, Logan said.
Readers who are up for challenge can join Conquer A Classic Book Club held at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. Residents who join the club will be reading a classic novel on their own and then will be meeting together as a group in person to discuss their thoughts on the book the first Thursday of every month from 7:15 to 8 p.m. at the library. The opening meeting will be on Feb. 8 from 5 to 6 p.m., where the first classic novel will be revealed — “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry.
Building consistency in reading throughout the year is one task, finding the perfect book is another.
Horizon Books, located on 115 S. Mitchell St., offers a variety of books for residents to choose, including young adult novels, mysteries, nonfiction, fiction, children’s picture books, science fiction, history and many more.
In fact, Horizon Books offers a special of 20% off list prices of any New York Times Bestsellers in genres fiction, nonfiction and advice. Readers are able to enjoy a recommended bestseller at a fraction of the cost.
Furthermore, Horizon Books provides their favorite staff picks for inquiring minds. With each book, a brief review is given, highlighting their passions.
“We all don’t like the same thing, so I think having a wide variety is important. Incorporating book reviews helps people see what the book is about and see if the book is interesting to them,” said Tereesa Arn, store manager at Horizon Books.
Listening to an audiobook is another form. Whether they’re listening to an audiobook while they’re doing chores or while they’re driving, Arn said many people listen to audiobooks because they don’t have the luxury of time to physically sit down and read a book. By listening to audiobooks, readers can still be attentive and feel like they’re immersed in the story, as if they have a physical copy in their hands.
