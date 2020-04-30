CADILLAC — Local communities and the state as a whole are still struggling to keep kids safe, according to the latest Kids Count report.
The annual report from the Michigan League for Public Policy (MLPP) looks at 16 measures in four categories—economic security, education, family and community, and health and safety—for each of Michigan’s 83 counties. For most categories, the most recent year for which data is available is 2018; the report compares those figures to 2010 to highlight trends over time.
The number of abuse investigations confirmed victims and kids placed in out-of-home foster care is worsening over time state-wide and that's particularly true in local counties.
Statewide, the rate of children in homes that were investigated was 70.1 per 1,000 in 2010 and 120.4 in the most recent year available, a 71.8% increase, according to Kids Count.
In Wexford County, the rate of increase was lower at 44.8% but the rate per 1,000 is much higher than the state average. It was 146.5 in 2010 and was 212.1 in the most recent year, earning the county a "worsening over time" designation from Kids Count. Missaukee County was also worsening over time in terms of abuse investigations, as were Osceola and Lake Counties.
The state, Wexford, Lake and Missaukee counties were also worsening in terms of confirmed victims.
And experts say the fix isn't a quick one.
"We have to look at ways of building more resilience in our children and our families, in our community," said Karen Staub, prevention coordinator for the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council. "And until that happens, I don't think we're going to see those numbers decreasing."
Child abuse and trauma can take generations to repair, and parents don't always realize they are passing their own hurts onto their children.
That's why building resilience is the focus of many community organizations trying to eliminate child abuse.
It's not a three-year project where you'd see big results at the end of it.
"That's not how it's going to be. It is very much generational," Staub said.
The Kids Count report takes a generational approach to other aspects of kids' wellbeing, particularly economics and healthcare, advocating for living wages for their parents, affordable health care and other measures that impact kids' lives through their parents.
"To really improve outcomes for children we need to take a holistic approach," said Kids Count Director Kelsey Perdue. "These indicators can intersect to either amplify challenges or amplify protective factors."
The Michigan League for Public Policy often makes budget recommendations.
"Our budget is a moral document just as much as it is a fiscal one. And so, as we consider things like child abuse, as well as economic security, as well as education, we see that there is room to adequately fund services and programs," Perdue said. "And if we do that, then I think there is a chance. And there is hope that we can change these numbers. We don't have to wait several generations to do so, but it does take bold action."
This year's Kids Count report has moved away from ranking Michigan's counties in terms of best off and worse off. The rankings still exist but aren't featured on the county fact sheets released in advance of the report, which came out Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
The rankings can be a distraction, and can sometimes be misleading. Some counties may rank highly but are getting worse based on some indicators.
Instead, the 2020 Kids Count report places red, green or yellow dots by key indicators to show whether counties are getting worse, improving or holding steady over time.
"We really hope that by focusing on trends ... it can help people grasp and understand and kind of have that call to action in a different way," Perdue said.
According to the report, Michigan as a whole is improving in terms of how many kids and young adults are living in poverty according to federal guidelines but is worsening in terms of how many kids are below the so-called "ALICE" threshold ("ALICE" stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, aka, the working poor).
"It really is a good measurement of how are families doing, how economically secure are families," Perdue said.
The local counties followed that trend: Wexford, Missauke, Lake and Osceola counties were all worsening in terms of how many kids live in ALICE households.
In releasing the report, MLPP stressed the importance of the data in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kids across the state are full of promise and potential, and policymakers need to listen to the data and make sound policy decisions to make sure they all thrive,‘ Perdue said. “The policy and funding needs of Michigan kids will be more important than ever in the months ahead as the Legislature may have to make substantial cuts to the state budget while also helping distribute more than $3 billion in federal COVID relief for the state.‘
