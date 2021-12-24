CADILLAC — Santa and his reindeer are just one day away from landing in town. Leading up to their favorite day of the year, the boys and girls of Cadillac are sharing their wish lists and holiday plans.
This year, Forest View Elementary fifth grader, Cora Miller, is hoping to find art supplies under her Christmas tree so she can paint and draw pictures. To celebrate the holidays, Cora said she’s going to her grandparents’ house to spend time with her family.
Gathering with family is also the holiday plan of Forest View first grader Konner Hilton.
“Sometimes we go shopping and we sometimes stay home,” he said. “And when we open presents we sometimes play with the toys and stuff that we got.”
Santa is best known for his gift delivery skills, but Konner said his favorite thing about him is that his reindeer are magic.
Because he and his reindeer are so magical, Kemper Lyon from Forest View said Santa always knows what she wants whether she tells him or not. She still likes to pay him a visit anyway.
“When you go to the mall you can sit on his lap and you can tell him what you want for Christmas,” she said.
The No. 1 thing on Jase Treiber’s list is a Lego set.
“I usually like to build land,” he said. “I usually get a Lego person out to play with the land I build.”
His favorite thing about Santa is that “he is very happy all the time.”
Over at Lincoln Elementary, some of Santa’s biggest fans are also looking forward to their holiday break from school.
Sofie Baugman’s plans for Christmas vacation are to eat candy canes and watch movies with her family. Home Alone is her No. 1 pick.
“It’s funny how he like traps all these people, like the two guys who try to hurt him,” she said.
The next installment of the series, Home Alone 2, is Brooke Becktel’s favorite Christmas movie to watch. One of the gifts on her wish list this year is a hover board.
Along with movies and presents, Brooke said eating cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning is a yearly tradition in her home.
A puppy named Sugar Cookie and a tow truck are at the top of Beckett Baird’s list. If he gets his truck, he plans to keep it all to himself.
“I have a little brother who I don’t really want to get it,” he said. “So, I’m going to play with it under my bed.”
The elves will have their hands full this year, because Addie Baas would also like a puppy named Cutie for Christmas.
“It’s a puppy that never grows, and it stays the size of a puppy,” she said.
After wrapping up their class Christmas parties, students of St. Ann Catholic Church share the traditions, and presents, they’re looking forward to most.
Junior kindergartner, Layn Shell, can’t remember what exactly he asked Santa for this year, but said he sends a letter to the North Pole every year. Other than the fact that he brings presents, Layn said his favorite thing about Santa is his elves.
“They’re really small and they have little pointed ears,” he said.
One thing that kindergartner Betsy Peterson said she really wants this year is a Barbie, but it has to be a very specific Barbie.
“It’s a girl that has really fluffy hair,” she said. “She has like, little baby hairs coming down, and she has black hair, and she wears a pretty dress, and it’s blue.”
After her Barbie arrives, Betsy plans to move her into the Dream House.
Lots of kids like to wake up early on Christmas morning to get to their presents as soon as possible, but Maddie Piwowarski said she hops out of bed at 1 a.m. This year, she asked Santa for a stuffed Griffin.
Fourth grader Addi Ladd is asking for a hover board and a basketball hoop but said she probably won’t use them at the same time. One thing she likes about Santa is that “he’s nice enough to get ready the whole year to bring us presents.”
Many families have yearly holiday traditions, and in William Hogg’s home, it’s trying new things.
“We used to go to the United Arab Emirates, because that’s where my mom’s from,” he said. “This year, we’re just going to spend some time with my family and have appetizers from around the world on Christmas Eve.”
Shwarma is a food William said he’s most excited to eat. Inspired by his goal of becoming a pilot, he’s asking Santa for airplane models.
The night before Christmas is shaping up to be a very busy one for Saint Nick, with a sack full of puppies, barbies, hover boards and many other toys for girls and boys.
