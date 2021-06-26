CADILLAC — The YMCA at Camp Torenta is back for the summer, offering their weekly Day Camp for ages 6 to 12 years old.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. campers are split into different cohorts to do activities like exploring Lake Cadillac, painting rocks and learning archery.
Meeting new friends is camper Brecken Varczewski's favorite part of camp so far, and he's ready to come back again.
"The thing I'm looking forward to is I'm coming back next month, and that month after that," he said.
Along with making her blue and yellow tie dye shirt, Madelyn Roorda's favorite part of camp was being with friends.
"I just get to see my old friends from camp last year, and that's fun," she said.
Archery is the activity she's looking forward to most.
This being her first time at camp, Lilah Hartson said she was a little bit scared to come.
"I was just all freaked out because I didn't know what I was going to, or doing, and didn't know if I was walking the right way," she said.
Now, Lilah said she's made a lot of nice friends.
Kayaking is a hobby of camper Ruby Lizotte, and it's been her favorite part of coming to camp in the past.
"I've done kayaking here and I've done it when I went to stay at a cabin," she said. "My mom's friend has kayaks and we borrowed them for our little camp out."
Because she's done it before, Ruby said she isn't scared to kayak again this summer.
Exploring the lake was the best part of the day for camper Audrina Runyon.
It was fun to see all the things that were in there that I've never noticed before," she said. "There were bugs that were like larva, and that was pretty cool."
As for the rest of the week, Audrina can't wait to see what her tie dye shirt looks like.
YMCA Executive Director Mike Kelso said Camp Torenta was created in 1907 by a local lumber baron. The camp acquired its distinctive name several decades later when it was purchased by Cadillac Area Public Schools. In 2003, the YMCA entered an agreement with CAPS to run the summer camp.
Over the years, Kelso said they've introduced various educational components to Camp Torenta revolving around science, reading, math and social/emotional skills. Kelso said they've tried to incorporate these lessons into the fabric of the everyday camp experience, so it doesn't feel like just another classroom for the kids.
"We want camp to still feel like camp," Kelso said. "The primary focus is fun and new experiences. It's experiential learning. It's always been about arts, crafts, cabin groups, fishing, outdoor skills, camp songs, campfires and educational enrichment."
Camp Torenta will be holding day camps for the next several weeks. Those interested in registering, or seeing Day Camp dates can go to www.cadillacareaymca.org/day-camp/. Kelso said they have limited space left, so interested parents should sign their kids up as soon as possible.
