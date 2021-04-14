Kids in the region have experienced one of COVID's nasty complications

CADILLAC — The people getting sick with COVID-19 now are younger than they were in any of the previous surges we've seen in the Cadillac area.
With the greater numbers of infections amongst young people come more kids in the hospital.
Dr. Christopher Ledtke, an infectious disease doctor for Munson Healthcare, said people should take that seriously.
"I don't want you to look at the mortality data or the amount of patients on a ventilator or in the ICU— that's not the whole picture," Dr. Ledtke said. "There are many patients who get this, some of which aren't even admitted to the hospital, who get long-term debilitating symptoms."
Instances of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, aka MIS-C, have been linked to COVID-19.
The CDC describes MIS-C as "a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired."
Dr. Ledtke said he knew of "a few" kids within Munson's service area who have come down with the COVID-19 complication.
It's a reason to get vaccinated.
"Remember, there's no child under the age of 16 that has vaccination protection," because "none of these vaccines are approved for that age," Dr. Ledtke said. "So, this is fertile ground—lots of susceptible hosts, with a very infectious circulating virus, so we want to be very cautious."
Statewide data on MIS-C shows there have been 28 cases in Michigan, with over half of those patients male, according to Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief of medicine. The average age is 8 years old and 60% of the kids had to go to the intensive care unit.
Dr. Nefcy said some of the kids were asymptomatic.
"Some parents didn't even realize until they got admitted later, that their child had even been exposed," Dr. Nefcy said.
MIS-C symptoms can develop up to three to four weeks after the initial COVID-19 infection.
"There's no rhyme or reason no correlation at all between the severity of symptoms initially and the development of this complication," Dr. Nefcy warned.
