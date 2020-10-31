MESICK — Halloween is finally here, and if you have a little ghoul or goblin, you might be taking them out trick-or-treating on Saturday. In Mesick, however, they got a jump start to the fun and the candy on Friday.
Kids had the chance to practice some trick or treating skills as they paraded through the village Friday afternoon to receive some candy from local businesses. Video game characters, superheroes, Disney princesses and fiends, clowns, and other frightful avatars swarmed to the tables that the businesses had set up.
In case you are wondering, here are the local trick-or-treating times for Saturday.
• Buckley: The village doesn't have any official or unofficial times set for trick-or-treating.
• Cadillac: No set time is giving, but generally, it is expected to be from 4-8 p.m.
• Evart: The City of Evart is recommending Trick-or-Treating be from 5-8 p.m.
• Hersey: Trick-or-Treating, as well as a Trunk-or-Treat along Main Street, will be held from 5-7 p.m.
• Lake City: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• LeRoy: There will be Trunk-or-Treat along the corner of Main Street and Bevins Street in front of the fire department from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department also will have its annual Halloween Party at the department during the same hours. Kids also may go trick-or-treating door-to-door in the village from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Manton: Trick-or-treating times will be the same as always is, 5-8 p.m. There also will be Trunk-or-Treat during the same time at Railroad Park.
• Marion: There will be a Trunk-or-Treat event at the Marion VFW parking lot from 3-5 p.m. Regular Trick-or-Treating is from 5-8 p.m.
• McBain: Trick-or-Treat times are 5-8 p.m.
• Mesick: Trick-or-Treating is all day until 7 p.m.
• Reed City: Reed City is recommending that Trick-or-Treating is from 5-7 p.m.
• Tustin: The village will be following regular Trick-or-Treating times from 5-7 p.m.
