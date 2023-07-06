Cadillac Freedom Festival schedule All activities take place in the Cadillac Commons unless otherwise noted. Times are tentative and subject to change THURSDAY, JULY 6 • Noon to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park • 6:30 p.m. — Kids Pet Parade • 7 p.m. — Rodney Whitaker performs as part of UpBeat Cadillac Music Series and Cadillac After Hours Market FRIDAY, JULY 7 • 10 a.m. — Kids carnival rides • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Cadillac Farmers Market and food trucks • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park • 3:30 to 6 p.m. — Cambio performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 6:15 p.m. — Registration for 5K race • 7 to 10 p.m. — JustUs performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 7:30 p.m. — 5K race • Dusk — Fire on the Water Military Tribute at the Cadillac City Docks SATURDAY, JULY 8 • 9 a.m. — Classic car show check-in • 10 a.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition set up • 10 a.m to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Classic car show • 11 a.m. — Corn hole tournament • 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — HoneyBadger performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition • 3 p.m. — Serving begins for chicken as part of Pork in the Park BBQ Competition • 3:30 to 6:30 p.m .— North 44 performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 6 p.m. — Serving begins for ribs as part of Pork in the Park BBQ Competition • 7:30 to 10 p.m. — Claim Jumpers performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 9 p.m. to midnight — Freedom Fest After-Glow Silent Disco Party at The Greenhouse in Primos BBQ/Willow Market and Meats. • Dusk — Fireworks over Lake Cadillac
CADILLAC — Families and children flooded the Market at Cadillac Commons Wednesday to indulge in some post-Fourth of July fun.
The Cadillac Freedom Festival focused on families and kids Wednesday with several activities geared toward younger residents and visitors. The day started with a kids’ carnival that allowed kids to play games, be artistic and show skill. The result was the chance to win a prize for completing each of the 16 games or activities, which was either a free wristband to the kids’ rides later this week or a gift certificate to Toy Town.
Wexford County 4-H Coordinator Kate King said there were nearly 100 kids who attended the event during the first 45 minutes it was open. With the event going for three hours, King said the turnout was already exceeding expectations.
“I’m very excited to see this big of a turnout. I’ve done a smaller version of this but it was 4-H activities and 4-H volunteers,” she said. “So, when the Freedom Festival board approached me to help with an activity for kids’ day, I thought I would just replicate my carnival idea on a larger scale.”
King said there were 16 stations for each kid to visit and as they completed each game, craft or activity they would receive a punch on their carnival ticket. Once they completed all 16, King said they could cash in the ticket for the aforementioned prize.
Even with more of the event still to come, King said believed this event would come back to next year’s Freedom Fest.
“I’ve had all the different community organizations that are here (Wednesday) all have said they were super excited to see this event coming to the festival,” King said.
As for the rest of the week and into the weekend, the Freedom Festival is looking to build momentum.
Thursday will be the day where the crafters, vendors and food trucks are set up as well as an early evening pet parade. There is a $10 entry fee for the parade or if they choose, they can donate pet food, which will be donated to a local shelter.
The festivities end Thursday with the UpBeat Cadillac Music Series and the Cadillac After Hours Market.
On Friday, things start to pick up as there will be kids’ carnival rides, the farmers market and food trucks and vendors in the park. There will be two live performances by Cambio and JustUs at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion and a 5K race. Friday ends with the Fire on the Water Military Tribute.
Saturday will be the festival’s final but also the biggest day. Highlights will include the Classic Car Show on Mitchell Street, Pork in the Park Barbecue Competition, corn hole tournament, three bands and fireworks over Lake Cadillac.
