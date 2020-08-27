Kimmel appointed to state board on aging

LANSING — Wexford County will have a voice on a state board focused on the needs of senior citizens.
Recently, it was announced that Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Kathy Kimmel was appointed to the Michigan State Advisory Council on Aging. Kimmel was one of four new members appointed while three others were reappointed.
SAC is a 40-member advisory body to the Michigan Commission on Services to the Aging. Appointed by the commission, members of the advisory council study aging issues, advocate for older adults and recommend policies to the commission.
"I'm excited. It is important to me because I find as I attend more think groups and more subcommittees there are so many people from the southern part of the state who don't think about the impact of things in rural northern Michigan," she said. "What works for them, might not work for our people. It is exciting for me to be a voice at that level for rural northern Michigan seniors."
The commission is appointed by the governor and works closely with the Aging and Adult Services Agency at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to shape policy and address the concerns of Michigan's aging and adult population.
Kimmel said in addition to her recent appointment to the SAC, she also is the chair of the Michigan Directors of the Services to the Aging. Kimmel said it was that position that likely led to her name being nominated to be on the SAC.
In addition to Kimmel, the other new appointment includes Diane Bach of Adrian, Carl Gibson of Marshall, and Adam Burck of Buchanan. Members who are being reappointed included Elizabeth Thompson of Ypsilanti, Joseph Sowmick of Mount Pleasant, and Robyn Ford of Lansing.
SAC membership reflects the cultural, demographic, and geographic diversity of Michigan’s older population. Three-year term appointments are made by the commission with consideration given to geographic representation, based on the current openings in the 16 Area Agency on Aging regions. Applications are reviewed by the CSA SAC Appointment Review Committee throughout the year. Additional members are currently being sought.
Council members meet year-round, participating in up to five meetings in Lansing and collaborate monthly by virtual meetings or conference calls. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all regular meetings are being held virtually.
