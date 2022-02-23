Kimmel stepping down, Brotherton named interim Wexford COA director while new director search happens

CADILLAC — Since the mid-1970s, the Wexford County Council on Aging has only had two executive directors and now it will have its third in the nearly five-decade span.
Recently, it was announced by the Wexford County COA Board of Directors that Erin Brotherton, RN, was picked to be the interim executive director of the senior citizen-focus agency, while the board conducts its search for a permanent replacement for current executive director Kathy Kimmel. The need arose after Kimmel submitted a notice of resignation on Feb. 4.
Kimmel, who has been with the COA for 17 years, served as its executive director for the last seven years. She said she was feeling some burnout and decision fatigue from her executive director position.
“I was just ready for a change. I still have the passion for the seniors and I’m hoping the COA is still successful and does well,” she said.
“I was tired of being in the leadership role and looking for another position that didn’t have as much responsibility.”
She said there are a lot of non-profits, like the COA, that have staff feeling the same way she did. Some are staying while others are deciding to make changes. Kimmel said her last day at the COA is March 18, and after that, she will take up a new position with the Area Agency on Aging in Traverse City.
The position she will be taking will be a hybrid one where she will perform Medicaid waiver contract coordination with home healthcare agencies and financial analysis for the agency.
COA Board of Directors chairperson Lynne Harris said Kimmel’s passion and vision were greatly appreciated during her time at the COA and have been beneficial to its growth. Harris also said the board wishes Kimmel the very best in her new job.
Brotherton recently celebrated her 20th anniversary with the COA, where she served as the supervisor of health care services and the lead registered nurse. She now will bring that experience, leadership and commitment to the interim executive director position.
“During this process, the council staff will continue to provide the same exceptional services to the Wexford County seniors as they always have,” Harris said. “We are committed to finding the right person to take over the helm of the council and know that Erin (Brotherton) will lead the team in a positive direction during this transition.”
To streamline the transition, the board of directors has formed a search committee to begin the process of recruiting a new executive director. Kimmel said she will continue to help the COA in any way she can in her remaining weeks on the job and afterward.
“My goal is to help throughout the transition in whatever ways they may need it,” Kimmel said.
