King Charles III requested to meet Cadillac woman on Cayman Brac vacation

CADILLAC — When Shannon Gilmore decided to accompany her mom on a vacation to the Cayman Islands, she didn’t know it would turn out to be the trip of a lifetime.
While exploring Cayman Brac, the easternmost island of the Caymans and a British Overseas Territory, Gilmore’s mother had heard word that King Charles III, then titled as the Prince of Wales, would be visiting a nearby beach.
Although Gilmore didn’t know much about the royal family, she said she was eager to go. She and her mother waited among the crowd for almost two hours, hoping to catch the best glimpse of Charles they could, and maybe shake his hand. But after coming across one of his security officers, Gilmore would soon be face-to-face with the prince by his request.
In chatting with the officer, Gilmore explained that she’s legally blind, and by coincidence, the man had once worked for an individual who also was legally blind. The officer said he would alert Charles that she was there, and when the prince found out, he asked to meet Gilmore himself.
“He actually, I guess, requested to see me, which was a great honor,” Gilmore said. “And I wish I could see better, because I honestly can’t tell you what he looked like, but it was just really cool.”
Gilmore’s conversation with the prince was brief, but she said he asked how she liked the swimming on Cayman Brac.
When she returned home, her family and friends couldn’t believe what she’d experienced.
Gilmore’s sister has always been invested in British history and the goings-on of the royal family, and she was sad that her sibling wasn’t able to join them on the beach. But, after meeting the prince, Gilmore said her sister was excited to share with her some of the royal family’s background.
Following the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Gilmore said she went to her sister to find out how the roles of the family would change and discovered that the prince would now become the king. Just before the queen had passed, Gilmore said she watched a documentary about her life with her 98-year-old grandmother, who had lived through the entire reign of Elizabeth.
“Obviously, she was alive during WWII,” Gilmore said. “So she knows everything that went down back then.”
As someone who grew up in a place like Cadillac, Gilmore never thought she’d have the opportunity to meet someone of such a high status, and she said the experience was very humbling.
“Coming from a very small town to meet anybody famous or that you admire is a once-in-a-lifetime type thing,” she said.
