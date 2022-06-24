CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Kingsley man faced charges that alleged he stole a camper during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Brian Keith Jamieson was charged with larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and larceny less than $200 for his connection with an incident occurring in May 2022 in Hanover Township.
If convicted, Jamieson faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines or three times the value of the property involved in the first larceny offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Jamieson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to Woodstream Trail residence in Hanover Township to take a report of a stolen camper, according to a press release from the post. Police said the victim of the crime informed the trooper they recently purchased a used camper and parked it on their property.
A few days later, police said the victim told the trooper it was missing and there was evidence left at the scene including tire impressions. The surrounding area was checked and residents in the area were interviewed, according to police.
Police said the trooper received information Jamieson had borrowed a trailer hitch from someone nearby around the time of the theft and the investigation led to an address in Kingsley, where the camper was located. A stolen generator was also found at the scene, police said.
The stolen items were returned to their owners and police said a report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. Jamieson was later arraigned in district court, according to police.
Jamieson was released after his arraignment on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on June 28.
