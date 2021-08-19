CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Kingsley man faced a single assault charge during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Daniel Joshua Lueck was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with an incident on Aug. 14 in Hanover Township. If convicted, Lueck faces up to 10 years in prison or $5,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Lueck is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, troopers were dispatched at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 to the Harvey Bridge Boat Launch in Hanover Township regarding an assault. The victim in this alleged assault claimed she and her boyfriend, later identified as Lueck, argued while kayaking on the Manistee River, police said.
The victim claimed Lueck assaulted her and held her underwater. He was interviewed along with several witnesses and police Lueck was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.