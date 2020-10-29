TRAVERSE CITY — A 42-year-old Kingsley man was arrested recently and charged in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County for his part in a fatal car crash.
Daniel Orin Dinsmore was charged with one count of moving violation causing death for his connection with an incident on Aug. 16 in East Bay Township in Grand Traverse County. If convicted, Dinsmore faces up to a year in jail or up to $2,000 in fines.
The charge in question is only an accusation. Dinsmore is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 3:43 p.m. on Aug. 16, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were called to a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on River Road near River Bend Road in East Bay Township, according to a release by police. Troopers found an unresponsive female with severe injuries and she was transported t0 Munson Medical Center in Traverse City where she died from her injuries, police said.
The investigation revealed Nadia Ziegler, 19, of Traverse City was jogging westbond on River Road when police said an eastbound pickup driven by Dinsmore hit her. The case was turned over to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office and an arrest warrant was issued for Dinsmore. Police said he turned himself in to the Grand Traverse County jail on Oct. 9.
Dinsmore's next court appearance has not yet been scheduled, according to police.
