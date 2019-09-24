Kingsley man charged with larceny-related offense

CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Kingsley man faced a larceny-related charge after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Jeremy Lee Richey was charged with one count of larceny by conversion of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of June 4-June 10 in Wexford Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum penalty.
If convicted, Richey faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $15,000 or three times the value of the items, whichever is greater.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Richey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.
