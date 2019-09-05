Kingsley man charged with meth-related offense

CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Kingsley man is facing a methamphetamine-related charge after he was recently arraigned in 84th District Court.
Nephi Samuel Blackford was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 30 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $15,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Blackford is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court nad a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.