CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Kingsley woman was charged with a drug-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Ann Marie Hatt was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Dec. 9 in Haring Township. If convicted, Hatt faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Hatt is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Feb. 16.
