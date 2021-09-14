CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Kingsley woman faced a methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Ann Marie Hatt was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 12 in Haring Township. If convicted, Hatt faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $15,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hatt is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 12, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on Mackinaw Trail near 41 1/2 Road in Haring Township due to an equipment violation on the vehicle, according to a release by police. After the stop was conducted, troopers found out Hatt had a warrant for her arrest out of Wexford County. During her arrest, police said troopers found a folded dollar bill in her pocket containing suspected methamphetamine.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and she is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 28.
